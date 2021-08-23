Skip Bayless: I can't write off Manny Pacquiao yet despite loss to Yordenis Ugas; he's 'Brady-esque' to me I UNDISPUTED

In his 72nd professional fight, Manny Pacquiao came up short over the weekend against Yordenis Ugas and it could have been the last we see of Pacquiao in the ring. The 42-year-old said after the match quote: 'In my heart, I want to continue [to] fight, but I have to consider, also, my body.' Skip Bayless explains why he can't write off Pacquiao yet despite Saturday's loss against Ugas.