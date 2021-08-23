Shannon Sharpe on whether Damian Lillard is ‘all in:’ He’ll start in Portland, but will be traded to 76ers I UNDISPUTED

Damian Lillard remains a Portland Trail Blazer but the star hasn’t said much publicly as trade rumors have swirled around the star’s future. His teammate C.J. McCollum said on a podcast that he talks to Dame every day and that quote: 'He’s all in. I think at this stage I can say that he’s all in. He just wants to win at the end of the day.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he feels Dame will be with Portland at 'the beginning of the season, but gets traded to Philly by the trade deadline.'