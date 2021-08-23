Goodell: Keep Bills in Buffalo, need new stadium
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league wants to keep the Bills in Buffalo, but in a new stadium while speaking at Jim Kelly's celebrity golf tournament on Monday.Full Article
With just three weeks until kickoff to the regular season, Pegula Sports and Entertainment is putting Highmark Stadium renovation..