Jonathan Vilma analyzes Saints' roster & playoff odds without Drew Brees, Andy Dalton as Bears' Week 1 starter I THE HERD

Jonathan Vilma joins Colin Cowherd for NFL talk as the regular season kicks off in less than three weeks. The former linebacker breaks down the New Orleans Saints' roster and their playoff odds heading into the 2021 season without Drew Brees behind center. Hear what Vilma's keys to success are for Sean Payton and the Saints to succeed. Vilma also reacts to Matt Nagy's decision to start Andy Dalton over Justin Fields for the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and breaks down his mentality when choosing who is behind center.