Michail Antonio performs hilarious celebration after breaking West Ham record as Ayoze Perez tackle and Caglar Soyuncu error contribute to Leicester thrashing
Published
Never change, Michail Antonio. West Ham’s hero became a history-maker during the 4-1 thrashing of ten-man Leicester – and celebrated in style. Two goals in the rout means Antonio is now the Hammers’ top goalscorer of all time in the Premier League, overtaking Paolo Di Canio with 52. Like the famous Italian, Antonio is a […]Full Article