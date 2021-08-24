Ellie carries the flag for Team GB
Golden girl Ellie Simmonds has been selected as Great Britain’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.Full Article
Ellie Simmonds and John Stubbs will represent ParalympicsGB as flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic..
The flag bearers for the ParalympicsGB team have been revealed as Ellie Simmonds OBE and John Stubbs MBE.