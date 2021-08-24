Aug.24 - Authorities have opened a financial probe involving two of Formula 1's most powerful figures - team chiefs Toto Wolff and Lawrence Stroll. According to Le Journal de Montreal, the investigation involves Mercedes boss and 33 percent team owner Wolff having bought into fellow team boss Stroll's Aston Martin brand last year. The Canadian.....check out full post »Full Article
Authorities investigate Wolff-Stroll last year's Aston Martin financial deal
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Wolff & Stroll already cleared after insider trading probe on shares deal
Aug.26 - Financial authorities have cleared Toto Wolff and Lawrence Stroll amid reports they were under investigation for a recent..
F1-Fansite