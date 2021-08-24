Authorities investigate Wolff-Stroll last year's Aston Martin financial deal

Aug.24 - Authorities have opened a financial probe involving two of Formula 1's most powerful figures - team chiefs Toto Wolff and Lawrence Stroll. According to Le Journal de Montreal, the investigation involves Mercedes boss and 33 percent team owner Wolff having bought into fellow team boss Stroll's Aston Martin brand last year. The Canadian.....check out full post »

