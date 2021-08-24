Reports: Atlanta Falcons to sign Josh Rosen after AJ McCarron suffers season-ending injury
Josh Rosen was recently waived by the 49ers, but will now get a chance to stick as a backup on the Falcons after AJ McCarron's injury.
The Falcons are signing former first-round pick Josh Rosen to replace AJ McCarron, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury over the..