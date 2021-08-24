Nick Wright: 'The QB competition between Jameis Winston & Taysom Hill is over' I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Published
Nick Wright says this quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill is over, and the performance from Jameis last night indicated there should have never been a competition in the first place. Watch as Nick tells Greg Jennings, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes why he thinks Sean Payton should put his ego aside and officially make Jameis the starting QB over Hill.Full Article