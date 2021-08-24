Mike Tyson fires “payday” shot at Tyron Woodley in prediction for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson fires “payday” shot at Tyron Woodley in prediction for Jake Paul fight

Daily Star

Published

Mike Tyson has claimed Tyron Woodley is only fighting Jake Paul “to get his last payday”, and believes the former UFC champion will lose to the social media star when they face off this Saturday

Full Article