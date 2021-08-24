Sha'Carri Richardson finished last at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene. She missed the Olympic Games after testing positive for marijuana and made a disappointing return to the track.Full Article
'Talk all the s*** you want' - Sha'Carri Richardson rants on return from Olympics ban
