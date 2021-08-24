Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is a better decision maker than Aaron Rodgers I UNDISPUTED

A list of NFL analysts ranked quarterbacks in a dozen different categories going into this season and to no surprise Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady were tops of many of them. Rodgers took the top spot over Brady in accuracy, decision making, and pocket presence. Meanwhile Brady was able to come out on top in mechanics, competitiveness, and field vision. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe is the better quarterback.