Colin Cowherd: Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars are boring and not very good I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Jacksonville Jaguars after a pretty sound defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Trevor Lawrence may be a star quarterback and Urban Meyer may be an amazing coach, but Colin believes this Jaguars roster is the worst in the league. Watch as Colin breaks down what the Jags need to do if hey want to compete in the 2021 season.Full Article
