Azpilicueta has won almost every trophy going since joining Chelsea in 2012 - and here Daily Star Sport looks at some other Premier League stars who proved to be huge bargainsFull Article
13 best value-for-money deals nine years after Cesar Azpilicueta’s £6.5m move to Chelsea
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Chelsea's Mr. Reliable re-born under Thomas Tuchel and back to delivering his outrageous consistency
OPINION: We take look back on club captain 'Dave', Cesar Azpilicueta's time at Chelsea to celebrate his nine years at the club.
Football.london