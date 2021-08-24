Premier League Will Not Release Players for World Cup Qualifiers
The decision sets up a confrontation with FIFA, which can order the players’ release. Spain’s league said it would support any of its teams that followed suit.Full Article
The UK government should exempt African international footballers to allow them to travel to World Cup qualifiers, Caf says.