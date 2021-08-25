News24.com | Afridi stars as Pakistan beat West Indies to level Test series
Shaheen Shah Afridi completed a 10-wicket match haul to bowl Pakistan to a series-levelling 109-run victory over the West Indies on Tuesday.Full Article
Shaheen Shah Afridi struck a vital blow for Pakistan just as rain drove the players off the field and forced an early tea interval..
West Indies scrambled a pulsating one-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday as the visitors self-destructed in the final session..