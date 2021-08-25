West Ham record-breaker Michail Antonio has been hailed by the Hammers' legendary striker Paolo Di Canio - with the Italian revealing he once tried to sign the versatile aceFull Article
Di Canio happy West Ham record taken by "truck" Antonio - who Paolo once tried to sign
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Michail Antonio stars as Hammers crush Foxes
Mid-Day
Antonio went into the game tied with Paolo Di Canio on a joint-record 47 goals for West Ham
Advertisement
More coverage
Football Focus: West Ham's Michail Antonio thrilled to equal West Ham Premier League goals record
West Ham striker Michail Antonio says it is "amazing" to have equalled Paolo di Canio's record of 47 Premier League goals after his..
BBC Sport