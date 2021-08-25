Aug.25 - Ralf Schumacher has rejected suggestions Mercedes may actually stick with Valtteri Bottas for next year. The former Formula 1 driver thinks it is obvious that the German outfit will actually move the young and highly-rated George Russell from Williams for 2022 and beyond. "I am firmly assuming that Russell will be in the.....check out full post »Full Article
Schumacher thinks Mercedes must sign Russell as next season's driver
F1-Fansite0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Opinion: Why variety is the spice of modern racing
In praise of liberal rules that let all LMH and LMDh cars look distinct in the World Endurance Championship
Certain race..
Autocar