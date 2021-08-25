Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he will stay at the club
England captain Harry Kane says he will be "staying at Tottenham this summer" and is "00% focused on helping the team achieve success".Full Article
Harry Kane is in contention to make his first start of the season against Pacos de Ferreira after confirming he is staying at..
The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been the subject of intense media speculation surrounding a move to Manchester City this summer