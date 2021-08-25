Serena withdraws from US Open, cites hamstring
Serena Williams announced her withdrawal from the US Open, saying she wants to allow her body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.Full Article
Williams is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament after reigning men’s champion Dominic Thiem and four-times winner..
