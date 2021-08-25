Nick Wright: 'The Bills are betting big on Josh Allen' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached agreement on a six-year extension, worth $258M. The full guarantee at signing is the most in NFL history, and while Nick Wright agrees this is the most player friendly deal in the league, he's not so sure this is much of a benefit for the Bills. Hear him break down whether he thinks this extension is more of a bargain or a bust.

