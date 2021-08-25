The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached agreement on a six-year extension, worth $258M. The full guarantee at signing is the most in NFL history, and while Nick Wright agrees this is the most player friendly deal in the league, he's not so sure this is much of a benefit for the Bills. Hear him break down whether he thinks this extension is more of a bargain or a bust.Full Article
Nick Wright: 'The Bills are betting big on Josh Allen' I FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nick Wright: ‘The Bills are betting big on Josh Allen’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached agreement on a six-year extension, worth $258M. The full guarantee at signing..
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals his top 10 NFL players in the league right now I FIRST THINGS FIRST
NFL Network is releasing their top 100 NFL players in the league, with. number 1 - 10 being revealed on Sunday. Nick Wright..
FOX Sports