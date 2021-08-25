Rio Ferdinand ‘stepped over the line’ regarding his criticism of Phil Jones after Manchester United legend said he should have left a long time ago, comparing his situation to Danny Drinkwater at Chelsea
Published
Rio Ferdinand has been told he ‘stepped over the line’ by suggesting Phil Jones should have left Manchester United a long time ago. The former defender, who played with Jones at Old Trafford, revealed he was astonished the former Premier League champion was given a new contract in 2019 despite his limited game time. But […]Full Article