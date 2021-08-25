PSG chief Leonardo confirms Kylian Mbappe ‘wants to leave’ and hits out at Real Madrid’s ‘illegal’ tactics in defiant message about France star’s future
Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain but the club have no intention of getting rolled over by Real Madrid, insists sporting director Leonardo. Madrid have offered £137million to sign the France superstar this summer, despite just one year remaining on his deal at the Parc des Princes. Many believe Madrid are just trying to […]Full Article