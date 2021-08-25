Colin Cowherd was less than impressed with the Dallas Cowboys after last night's episode of Hard Knocks. Watch to see why Colin thinks Jerry Jones' team are the Country Club of the NFL.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: The Dallas Cowboys are ‘trust fund kids’ I THE HERD
