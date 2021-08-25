Phil Simms reacts to Broncos starting Teddy Bridgewater in Week 1, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones adjusting to NFL I THE HERD

Phil Simms joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more NFL news, including the Denver Broncos announcing Teddy Bridgewater as their Week 1 starting quarterback. The Super Bowl champion reacts to the decision to start Bridgewater over Drew Lock and what this means for the young quarterback in Denver. Simms also shares whether Daniel Jones has pressure within the New York Giants organization and if he can have a breakout year under Joe Judge. Hear what Simms also has to say about Mac Jones and why he will have no trouble adjusting to Bill Belichick's system.