Transfers that almost happened – Grealish and Fernandes to Tottenham, Ronaldinho to St Mirren, Gerrard to Chelsea, Lewandowski to Blackburn, Zlatan to QPR, Aubameyang to Newcastle
Published
For many clubs, it’s a case of what could have been as players have either moved on from transfer talks or onto bigger things. In the world of transfer rumours and gossip taking over, there are some deals that could have happened that could have changed everything. The deals that leave many wondering ‘what could […]Full Article