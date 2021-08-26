Here are the talking points from The Hawthorns as Arsenal breeze past a very young West Brom side in the EFL Cup.Full Article
Valerien Ismael has solved one West Brom transfer issue but another is glaring
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
West Brom confirm fifth transfer as Valerien Ismael finally secures striker
Lichfield Mercury
West Brom transfer news as Hugill arrives - he is Albion's fifth addition after Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro, Matt Clarke and Adam..
Blackburn v West Brom team news as Valerien Ismael makes one change
Lichfield Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Valerien Ismael sums up West Brom in one word after Sheffield United demolition
Lichfield Mercury
Valerien Ismael spoke to the press after seeing his West Brom side demolish Sheffield United on Wednesday
-
West Brom team news as Valerien Ismael makes one key squad change
Tamworth Herald
-
Valerien Ismael makes West Brom transfer prediction ahead of deadline
Sutton Coldfield Observer