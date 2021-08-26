Cristiano Ronaldo vs Porto, Ronaldinho against Chelsea, Lionel Messi channelling Diego Maradona or Paolo Di Canio volleying Wimbledon – what is the greatest goal you have ever seen?
Published
What’s the greatest goal you’ve ever seen? Were you blown away by Thierry Henry’s flick, turn and strike for Arsenal against Manchester United? Maybe Lionel Messi channelling Diego Maradona was more your thing? Some prefer power – Cristiano Ronaldo’s rocket against Porto comes to mind – while the outright ridiculousness of Paolo Di Canio’s volley […]Full Article