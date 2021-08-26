Shannon Sharpe reacts to Broncos naming Teddy Bridgewater the starter over Drew Lock I UNDISPUTED

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater beat out Drew Lock for the Denver Broncos starting QB job, the team announced yesterday. Bridgewater is playing for his 3rd team in 3 seasons, but showed enough in camp and preseason to replace the incumbent Lock. The 28-year-old veteran will now be the 11th QB to start for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired 6 years ago after winning Super Bowl 50, and will look to be the first QB to lead Denver back to the playoffs since then. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Denver Broncos' chances this year under the leadership of Teddy Bridgewater.