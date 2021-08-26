West Brom have signed five players this summer, including the recent loan addition of Jordan Hugill from Norwich.Full Article
Valerien Ismael makes West Brom transfer admission as window draws to an end
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Valerien Ismael makes honest Sam Johnstone admission as West Brom duo are praised
Sutton Coldfield Observer
West Brom boss Valerien Ismael accepts that there will be errors, and that's okay, as long as Albion players stick to their..
-
West Brom transfer update as Valerien Ismael hints at late recruitment drive
Tamworth Herald
-
Valerien Ismael makes West Brom transfer prediction ahead of deadline
Sutton Coldfield Observer