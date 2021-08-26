Skip Bayless on Shaq listing himself as fourth-best center: He’s underestimating himself with his dominant play from 2000-2003

Shaquille O’Neal may have been one of the most dominant players in basketball history, but he’s also surprisingly humble. Shaq shared a list on social media yesterday that listed him as the fourth best center in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell. O’Neal captioned the post simply quote: 'I agree.' Skip Bayless explains why he feels Shaq 'is underestimating himself' by ranking him as the fourth best center of all time.