LaVar Arrington: Baker Mayfield needs a strong 2021 season to prove he’s the Browns’ long-term answer I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Baker Mayfield is set for Year 4 in his NFL career and also eligible for a big pay day with the Cleveland Browns. One report says that there's a strong chance he can enter the season without deal, but also added that he could have leverage if he plays well. LaVar Arrington explains how Mayfield is 'not the long-term answer for Cleveland just yet,' but can prove otherwise this season.Full Article