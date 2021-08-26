Romelu Lukaku vs Virgil van Dijk is the unstoppable force against the immovable object but will Chelsea’s ‘missing piece’ have a bigger impact than Liverpool’s title-winning titan?
Published
Is Romelu Lukaku the final piece in the puzzle at Chelsea? Manager Thomas Tuchel seemed to suggest the Belgian striker is ahead of the 28-year-old’s second debut for the club. The Blues may have won the Champions League earlier this year but now winning the Premier League is the goal. As such, they have gone […]Full Article