Nottingham Forest have made former Derby County defender Max Lowe their fifth signing of the summer and the two sides meet at Pride Park on Saturday.Full Article
Max Lowe sent Nottingham Forest message ahead of Derby County clash
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lowe, Garner, Johnson - Nottingham Forest predicted XI against Derby County
Nottingham Post
Chris Hughton has some selection decisions to make as the Reds face their local rivals at Pride Park
Advertisement
More coverage
Derby County live - Keeper's transfer message, Rooney's press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
Derby Telegraph
The Rams face the Reds in a Championship fixture at Pride Park Stadium on Saturday