Skip Bayless: Jake Paul will beat Tyron Woodley badly, he’s a legit boxer I UNDISPUTED

To say things got heated after the Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul press conference would be an understatement. Someone from Paul’s camp was talking trash to Woodley’s mother and quickly after pushing and shoving occurred in a heated exchange. After the incident Woodley said in an interview quote 'don't care if you kill my friend but you never disrespect my mom' and then also proclaimed quote 'you'll see people disappear.' Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe will win the match: Tyron Woodley or Jake Paul?