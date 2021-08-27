Shannon Sharpe: Patriots will start Cam Newton over Mac Jones I UNDISPUTED

The New England Patriots are preparing for their final preseason game on Sunday and Mac Jones made the best of his time with the starters as Cam Newton sat out most of this week in practice. But, Bill Belichick still won’t tip his hand to which QB he’s leaning towards. Yesterday when asked about when he would make a decision on the starter, Belichick said quote, 'I don’t have a timetable on that. I can’t tell you.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about who will start Week 1 for the Patriots: Mac Jones or Cam Newton?