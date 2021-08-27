Skip Bayless: Browns are headed to the Super Bowl and will win the AFC North I UNDISPUTED
The Athletic had four writers break down the AFC North and the Cleveland Browns are looking strong. Each writer predicted the Browns would end up with the best record this season with three off the four predicting 12 wins for Cleveland. This bodes well for Skip's early super bowl pick of the Browns facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hear why Skip Bayless still believes the Browns are Super Bowl bound this season.Full Article