Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a sensational return to Manchester United after they made a late move to beat Manchester City to his signature.City made the early running for the five-times Ballon d'Or winner but United overtook...Full Article
Football: 'Welcome back': Cristiano Ronaldo re-signs for Manchester United
