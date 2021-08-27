T20 Blast: Kent beat Birmingham Bears to secure first all-South Group Finals Day
Kent seal a first all-southern T20 Blast Finals Day as they beat Birmingham Bears to make the last four for the first time since 2009.Full Article
Watch Kent's spinners star as they beat Birmingham Bears to reach T20 Blast Finals Day with a 21-run victory.