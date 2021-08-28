Tokyo Paralympics: Maisie Summers-Newton her second gold of Games
Published
Britain's Maisie Summers-Newton wins her second gold of the Tokyo Paralympics with victory in the SB6 100m breaststroke.Full Article
Maisie, 19, has "done us all and herself proud," says mum as she claims a medal in Tokyo.
Watch Paralympics GB's Maisie Summers-Newton win the women's SM6 200m individual medley in a world record time.