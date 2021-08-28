Ayoze Perez needed replacing after his suspension and it's title-winner Marc Albrighton who gets the nod, with Brendan Rodgers forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench.Full Article
Leicester City team news v Norwich: Marc Albrighton starts
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
