Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City 'can do better'
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "can do better" despite thrashing Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "can do better" despite thrashing Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League.Full Article
How the Gunners got on individually in their Premier League fixture against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium as the Gunners travel to face Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League