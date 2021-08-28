Everton set £85m price tag for Richarlison as Paris Saint-Germain could make move if Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer, which could spark series of transfers
Published
Everton forward Richarlison could be set to swap Merseyside for Paris, with PSG reportedly lining up the Brazilian as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and they are said to have made a second bid of £145million for the French striker, who has just one […]Full Article