Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid: Dani Carvajal secures narrow win
Real Madrid secure a narrow win at Real Betis as they wait on the outcome of their ongoing efforts to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.Full Article
Real Madrid emerged victorious from their match away to Real Betis on Saturday, courtesy of this fine volley by right-back Dani..