Report: Rajon Rondo likely to join Lakers after being waived by Grizzlies
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
Rondo spent last season with the Hawks and Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are the frontrunners to sign Rajon Rondo after the guard agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies,..