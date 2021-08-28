Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, the UK's Telegraph Sport understands.United sensationally hijacked Manchester City's attempts to sign Ronaldo from...Full Article
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to become Premier League's highest-ever earner
