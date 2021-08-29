Tokyo Paralympics: Lauren Steadman wins triathlon gold for Great Britain

Britain's Lauren Steadman turns Rio 2016 heartbreak into Tokyo triumph with Paralympic gold in the PTS5 category.
Married cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie have won Paralympic gold just hours apart on the final day of track cycling that saw three..
Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass has claimed a gold medal for Great Britain after romping to victory on his Paralympic debut.