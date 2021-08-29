John McGinn: Scotland & Aston Villa midfielder to miss Denmark World Cup qualifier
John McGinn will miss Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark with Covid-19 and Nathan Patterson also set to miss out.Full Article
McGinn joins Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong on the absence list as Steve Clarke hopes to shock the Euros semi-finalists.
