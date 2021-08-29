Willian is cutting his two-year contract at Arsenal short with a move to Corinthians - and the wages he is receiving in Brazil are a far cry from his £240,000-a-week deal in north LondonFull Article
Willian's Corinthians wages emerge as Arsenal flop saves Gunners £20m
