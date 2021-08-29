2021 Canadian Short Track Championships on CBC: Men's & Women's 500M Finals - Montreal
The Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, QC will be host to the 2021 Canadian Short Track Championships.Full Article
Kim Boutin continued a dominant week of speed skating on Saturday, capturing the 1,000-metre women's crown after securing the 500..
Short track speed skating makes it return as the Canadian Championships will be held at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, QC.